Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13 (ANI): Ananya Panday, who is enjoying her vacation in Seychelles with her younger sister, Rysa Panday, gave fans a glimpse of their trip as she shared a series of "unbelievable sunsets and digi-cam pics" she took during her vacation.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, the 'Call Me Bae' actress posted a series of pictures from her fun trip. In one picture, she is seen posing in a shimmering dress during sunset. Another picture features her with her sister, Rysa.

The actress captioned the post, "Just some unbelievable sunsets and digi-cam pics from Seychelles."

Ananya Panday will next be seen in the upcoming romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, in which she stars alongside Lakshya. Directed by Vivek Soni, the film is scheduled for release in 2025.

Earlier, taking to social media, Karan Johar shared the posters of the film and announced that it will hit theatres in 2025. "We have two chands ready to bring an intense and passionate love story like no other! Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai... Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya. Directed by Vivek Soni. Coming to cinemas in 2025," his post read.

In her most recent Netflix project, CTRL, Ananya portrayed Nella Awasthi, an influencer who turns to Artificial Intelligence (AI) after a difficult breakup.

Speaking to ANI in a recent interview, Ananya's mother, Bhavana Pandey, expressed her pride in her daughter's journey.

Reflecting on Ananya's hard work and the challenges she has overcome in her career, Bhavana said, "I'm very grateful. I know she's worked hard, and everyone does. She's worked hard. But the idea is to put your head down and work hard, take the important, necessary criticism in your stride, and work even harder. And the rest is noise." (ANI)

