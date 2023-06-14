Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): Actor Ananya Panday, on Wednesday, shared beautiful pictures from her visit to Bangla Sahib Gurudwara.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya treated fans with a glimpse of her spiritual travel in Delhi.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CteQlI7NGZk/

In the pictures, the actor can be seen sitting near Sarovar dressed in an all-white kurta pyjama set.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh. Sabr. Shukr. Simran."

Talking about the work front, Ananya will be next seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film.

Ecstatic about the project, Ananya had earlier said, "When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career."

She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and a comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

In 'Dream Girl 2' she will be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time.

She will also be making her web series debut with Amazon Prime Video's 'Call me bae'. (ANI)

