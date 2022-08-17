Actor Ananya Panday seeks blessings from her co-star Vijay Deverakonda's mother at his residence in Hyderabad ahead of the release of her upcoming sports action film Liger. Taking to Instagram, the Khaali Peeli actor dropped a string of pictures which she captioned, "Blessings from Vijay's amma @deverakonda and a pooja at his home in Hyderabad for #Liger #Thankful #Grateful #Blessed thank you auntyyyyy." Ananya Panday Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure in a Hot Blue Outfit With Cut-Out Details for Liger Promotions (View Pics).

In the first picture, the Liger couple could be seen sitting on the sofa with joined hands, smiling faces and red shawls on their shoulders. In the picture, a group of priests could be seen standing in front of Vijay and Ananya along with the Arjun Reddy actor's mother in a green saree. In the second picture, the Pati Patni aur Woh actor can be seen in a happy mood, as Vijay's mother ties a band to her hand as a sign of blessing. In the last picture, Ananya shows the bands that Vijay's mother tied to her and the 'Dear Comerade' actor's hand. Liger Song Coka 2.0: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday Bring Out Their Energetic Dance Moves (Watch Video).

Vijay also shared the post on his Instagram stories, which he captioned, "This whole month touring across India and receiving so much love already felt like god's blessing! But mummy feels we needed his protection :) as Pooja and sacred bands for all of us. Now she will sleep in peace while we continue our tour #Liger." Both Ananya and Vijay are currently busy promoting their upcoming sports action film Liger which is all set to hit the theatres on August 25, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.After multiple delays due to COVID-19, the makers are currently promoting the film in full swing.

Dharma Productions recently unveiled the trailer and three songs from the film, Akdi Pakdi, Waat Laga Denge, and Aafat, which gathered positive feedback from the audience. The film marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and Ananya's first multi-lingual film. Apart from Liger, Ananya will be also seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh. Vijay, on the other hand, will be also seen in a multi-lingual film Khushi alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which is slated to release on December 23, 2022.

