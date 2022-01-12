New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Veteran actor Anil Kapoor extended birthday wishes to Sakshi Tanwar, who turned 49 on Wednesday.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Anil shared throwback pictures of himself with Sakshi from their 2013 TV action series '24'.

"Happy Birthday, Sakshi Tanwar! Had a great time working with you in 24 India! Wishing you all the success & happiness always!" he tweeted alongside the pictures.

The two shared screen space in the 2013 action series '24' set in Mumbai with the main set of the Anti-Terrorist Unit (ATU) being a replica of the one in the original series.

The story starts when a drug lord, Haroon Sherchan, threatens to let loose a virus unless the Indian government releases his brother from prison, a now-reclusive Jai Singh Rathod (Anil Kapoor) is asked to return to stop Sherchan.

Sakshi played the role of Shibani Malik and Anil played Jai Singh Rathod, a character based on Jack Bauer, a man with an army background who is torn between loyalty to his family and to his country, India. (ANI)

