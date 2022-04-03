Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI): As 'Beta' completed 30 years on Sunday, actor Anil Kapoor took a stroll down memory lane and reminisced about working on one of the hit films of 1992.

"It was a great feeling for us as actors when our film was the biggest blockbuster of the year 1992 and received so much love and all the accolades! Celebrating 30 years of Beta! @madhuridixitnene @indrakumarofficial #AshokThakeria," he wrote on Instagram.

Anil also shared a string of images that feature him and his co-star Madhuri Dixit Nene receiving awards for their stellar performance in the film.

Helmed by Indra Kumar, 'Beta' also featured Aruna Irani and Anupam Kher.

Apart from 'Beta', Madhuri and Anil have also starred together in 'Pukar', 'Tezaab', 'Parinda', 'Beta' and 'Ram Lakhan'. In 2019, they reunited for 'Total Dhamaal'. (ANI)

