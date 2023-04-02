Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Age can't stop him from exploring new fields of achievements. Anupam Kher is surprising his fans with his new venture.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Anupam revealed he has recorded a song under the leadership of composer Pritam for Anurag Basu's upcoming film 'Metro...In Dino.'

Anupam wrote in the caption, "All dreams come true: Maine swapne mein bhi nehi socha tha ke mujhe @ipritamofficial ke music direction main @anuragbasuofficial ki film #MetroInDino mein gana gane ka mauka milega / par me hi toh kehta hu "kuch bhi ho sakta hai"!! meri toh nikal padi! #PritamDa and #AnuragDa are geniuses in their field. It was a matter of pride for me to sing for them. Jai Ho! #Song #Music #Dream."

Sharing multiple pictures from the recording studio, Anupam said in the video, "It's my dream to sing for Pritamda. I believe every attempt takes you one step closer to your dreams. Whether, people will like it or not, I don't know. I have done my job." Anupam also promoted his autobiographical play 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai' in the caption.

Metro...In Dino', a film that apparently draws its title from the popular song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times.

Billed as an anthology, the film will feature Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in the lead roles.

Sharing more details about the film, Basu had earlier said, "Metro...In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me!"

He added, "The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As the music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn't be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work." (ANI)

