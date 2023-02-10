Shiv Shastri Balboa Movie Review: Anupam Kher's character Shiv Shastri, an ardent Rocky Balboa Fan, maintains that it's not about how many times one falls, but how readily they get up (that ultimately counts). Sticking true to that emotion, writer and director Ajayan Venugopalan gives us a film revolving around a man who loves to train those who deliver punches in the ring, but he wins you over without delivering a single punch (his mere conviction and faith in life is enough to sustain him). He sticks to the philosophy. He believes in the core principle. He shows courage of conviction. In order to emerge triumphant, he doesn't have to land a kick, but must live up to the emotion-- in a true Rocky Balboa style! Special 26 Completes 10 Years: Akshay Kumar Will Do Sequel to His Hit Heist-Thriller Only on THIS Condition!

How often do you get a film revolving around boxing or a boxer minus punches, kicks, or any action? This Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta starrer is that rare gem. A true hero, in the truest sense of the word, chooses life over mere mundane existence. In order to make someone happy Shastri can walk the extra mile and will manage to seek his own joy from the tiniest events in his life, This film captures some simple emotions in a non-preachy way, only to emerge victorious much like the protagonist. He needs no pomp, fanfare or reverence to know who he truly is.

Shiv Shastri Balboa is a sweet, heartwarming and endearing tale about Shiv Shankar Shastri (Kher) and Elsa Zachariah (Neena Gupta), who are stuck in the foreign land of the United States. While Shastri wants to spread the 'brave' philosophy of Rocky Balboa, Elsa wants to get back to her homeland-India. The two embark on a rather difficult journey- they want to seek the true purpose of their life which in turn engages them in a series of events that eventually help them in rediscovering themselves as indeed redefine life. The film follows the trajectory of two odd people through the American heartland and the challenges they face along the way, including a detour that lands Elsa in jail. Shastri must put to use his limited resources, his philosophy in life, and his remarkable courage to see that Elsa must take that flight back to India only to rediscover the strength of his own character.

At 130 minutes this film is packed with some powerful life lessons on reinventing life and love, no matter what your age is. While the first half of the film is presented in a rather convoluted manner with events flowing or even jumping across the set timeline, the second half really warms the cockles of your heart as the makers connect the dots more effectively and efficiently. The principal characters' journey and their emotional transformation is beautifully laced with the ever-changing landscapes of America as the duo travels through the heartland. Neena Gupta Slams Stranger for Clicking Her Picture Without Asking Her Permission, Says ‘Main Toh Public Property Hun’ (Watch Video)

Wearing his heart on his sleeve, Shastri delivers the right message by evoking multiple emotions without being preachy. The key lies in the sharp, witty and effective writing which works fabulously for the film. While Kher brings his A-Game to the table with his character displaying cheerfulness and vulnerability in the most realistic way possible, Neena Gupta as a domestic help in an Indo-American family is a bit caricaturish. Her accent wavers incessantly, but she manages to strike the right chords with her mannerisms as indeed with those pitch-perfect expressions. Sharib Hashmi is impeccable with his comic timing and Jugal Hansraj impresses you. Nargis Fakhri tries hard but fails to leave an impressionable mark.

Final Thoughts

Shiv Shastri Balboa is as innocent an endeavor as it is brave and inspiring. Do watch it for Anupam Kher's acting prowess and Neena Gupta's incredible charm. You surely will walk away with uplifting life lessons and with a warm smile across your face!

Rating: 3.5

