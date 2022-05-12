Mumbai, May 12 (PTI) Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's socio-political drama "Bheed", starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, is set to be released on November 18.

"Bheed" is jointly produced by Sinha under Benaras Media Works and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. The film marks their third collaboration after 2020's "Thappad" and "Anek", which will hit the screens on May 27.

The official account of T-Series shared the release date announcement on Twitter on Thursday.

"Anubhav Sinha's socio-political drama #Bheed releasing on: 18th November, 2022. Starring #RajkumarRao and #BhumiPednekar , #Bheed is a joint venture of #BhushanKumar's #TSeries and #BenarasMediaWorks," the tweet read.

This is the first collaboration of Rao and Pednekar, last seen together in "Badhaai Do", with Sinha.

"Bheed" was shot across Lucknow in November last year.

