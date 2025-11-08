Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI): Anupam Kher's directorial 'Tanvi The Great' will be screened at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, 2025.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher announced the selection of the film in the Indian Panorama category of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025.

While sharing the poster of the movie, the actor wrote, "GREAT NEWS: We are honoured and delighted to share that our film TANVI THE GREAT is an official selection at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in the Indian Panorama category. Thank you @iffigoa for this incredible recognition! Jai Ho!"

Tanvi The Great starred debutant Shubhangi Dutt in the lead role. Centred on the Indian Army and autism, 'Tanvi The Great' tells the story of a young girl (Shubhangi Dutt) who lives with her mother and grandfather (Anupam Kher).

Inspired by her late father, she is determined to join the armed forces.

The film also features Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Karan Tacker, Arvind Swami, Nasser, and British actor Iain Glen in pivotal roles.

Produced by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with NFDC, the film received international recognition during its festival run in Cannes, New York, London, and Houston.

It also earned standing ovations at special previews held at the National Defence Academy and the Southern Command in Pune.

The film was originally released in theatres on July 18, 2025. The movie was re-released in theatres on September 26, 2025. (ANI)

