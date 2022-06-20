New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Veteran star Anupam Kher first look from his upcoming 525th movie 'The Signature' is out. The actor recently announced the title of his upcoming flix on social media account.

On Monday, film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first look poster of 'The Signature' movie starring Anupam Kher and Mahima Chaudhry on Twitter.

" ANUPAM KHER: 'THE SIGNATURE' FILMING OVER, FIRST LOOK POSTER... #TheSignature - starring #AnupamKher with #MahimaChaudhry, #NeenaKulkarni, #ManojJoshi, #SnehaPaul, #Kevin, #SangitaJainBokadia and #RanvirShorey [sp app] - is now complete", he tweeted.

In the first look poster, Anupam kher is seen in the streets dressed in a striped shirt and a trouser, holding an umbrella in one hand and has carried a shoulder bag on other.

'The Signature' is directed by none other than National Award winning director Gajendra Ahire and its Co-produced by Anupam Kher Studio.

A' Wednesday' star recently expressed his excitement for his career's 525th film on his social media account.

In his Instagram post along with pictures, the actor wrote, "It is "THE SIGNATURE" ! Yes!! The name of my 525th movie is finalised. Slightly modified but mainly based on your suggestions. We got more than 100,000 responses on various SM platforms! The movie is directed by brilliant @gajendraahire_goda cinematography by @krishnasoren and produced by legendary #KCBokadia ji. Thank you for helping us decide the title of our film Jai Ho! #TheSignature #Film #Title #People".

Anupam Kher, a National School of Drama (NSD) alumnus, has starred in a number of Hindi films such as 'Ram Lakhan', 'Lamhe', 'Khel', 'Darr', 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge', 'A Wednesday', and 'M S Dhoni: The Untold Story' during the course of his nearly four-decade career.

On the work front presently, Anupam concluded the shooting of 'Uunchai' with legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta. (ANI)

