Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 (ANI): The much-awaited film Tanvi The Great, directed by Anupam Kher, has introduced a new character from the film.

On Friday, Kher took to Instagram to reveal the first look of actor Arvind Swami as Major Srinivasan. The poster shows Swami dressed in a striking traditional outfit, with a confident and calm expression.

Along with the poster, the actor added a caption that read, ACTORS of TANVI THE GREAT: "The first time I saw #ArvindSwami in Roja, I was blown away by the young and dynamic actor's performance. Then, of course, I watched him in Bombay. And for me, that was the arrival of a unique actor on the Indian film horizon. Much later, we did a film--Saath Rang Ke Sapne--and that's when I found the most dependable and trustworthy friend for life. So, there was nobody else who came to my mind when I wanted to cast an actor for the role of #MajorSrinivasan in #TanviTheGreat. #MajorSrini, as he's called in the film, is a powerhouse of strength, courage, and bravery. Arvind's performance made me feel proud, just like the INDIAN ARMY makes us all feel--SAFE, SECURE, DIGNIFIED, and PROUD. Thank you, Swami ji (as I call him), for your friendship, faith in me, and your BRILLIANCE. You are not only a great actor but also a great friend. Your character of #MajorSrini will be remembered for years to come. Jai Hind!"

Kher, who made his directorial debut with Om Jai Jagdish in 2002, has donned the director's cap once again to showcase his filmmaking skills with this much-awaited film.

Tanvi The Great also stars Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen and features sound design by Resul Pookutty, the Academy Award-winning sound designer known for Slumdog Millionaire.

The film is also set to have its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, within the Marche du Film.

With music composed by Oscar-winner MM Keeravani, Tanvi The Great is produced by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with NFDC. The release date for Tanvi The Great is yet to be announced. (ANI)

