Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 (ANI): After MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans (GT) and clinched their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title on Monday, congratulatory messages have been pouring in. Actor Anupam Kher who played father in Dhoni's biopic paid a touching tribute on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam dropped pictures featuring MS Dhoni with a trophy and old pictures from the sets.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "My dear #MSDhoni! When I played your father in the movie #Dhoni I used to do my scene remembering the ups and downs of your biography before every shot to bring reality to every scene. It has been almost 7 years since that film was released. But even today the eyes of the cricket ground become moist with pride and love seeing your nature and playing. Congratulations and best wishes for every victory of life! May you always be victorious!"

Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, the biopic 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' is based on the life of former Test, ODI and T20l captain of the Indian national cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Starring the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as MS Dhoni, the film also features Disha Patani, Kiara Advani and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.

The film was not only loved by a legion of his fans and critics alike, but it also became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films in 2016.

In this Sushant won the audience's hearts with his spectacular performance as Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic. Many left spellbound, some were even confused about whether they watched Sushant or Dhoni on screen, clearly proving what a great actor Sushant was. From Dhoni's walk to the way he talks, Sushant took note of everything and that was beautifully depicted in the film.

CSK defeated GT in a last-ball thriller by five wickets at Ahmedabad on Monday.

A rock-solid partnership between Conway-Ruturaj had helped set the foundation for a successful run-chase, but a game-changing spell from Mohit Sharma threatened to take away the win from CSK. However, Dube and Jadeja kept calm to seal a memorable title win for the Men in Yellow.

Soon after the match, several Bollywood celebs took to their social media handles and congratulated CSK for their 5th IPL title win.

Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, and others congratulated the team for the win.

Meanwhile, Kher on the work front, he will be next seen in 'Emergency', 'Metro In Dino', 'Kaagaz 2', 'The Signature', among others. (ANI)

