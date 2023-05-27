In a heartbreaking turn of events, the film industry was shaken by the untimely demise of veteran actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik earlier this year. The news of his sudden passing due to a massive heart attack sent shockwaves throughout the fraternity. Satish Kaushik leaves behind his loving wife Shashi and their daughter Vanshika. Providing immense support during this difficult time, Anupam Kher, a close friend of the late actor, has taken it upon himself to care for Kaushik's family. Recently, the Late Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika shared a heartwarming breakfast outing with Anupam Kher. The little one even shared a delightful reel with Anupam Kher on Instagram, showcasing their special bond. Satish Kaushik Killed for Rs 15 Crore? Woman Claims Her Husband Murdered Bollywood Actor-Director Over Monetary Dispute.

Watch The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vanshika kaushik (@vanshika_kaesthetics)

