Tanvi The Great: Anupam Kher Wraps Up Lansdowne Schedule of His Directorial Film (Watch Video)

Anupam Kher is celebrating a milestone! The actor finished filming a demanding schedule for his directorial debut, Tanvi The Great, at Lansdowne. He shared a video on Instagram expressing his gratitude to his team and announcing the filming wrap.

Agency News ANI| Apr 18, 2024 02:28 PM IST
A+
A-
Tanvi The Great: Anupam Kher Wraps Up Lansdowne Schedule of His Directorial Film (Watch Video)
Anupam Kher with Tanvi The Great team (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Actor Anupam Kher wrapped up a marathon schedule at Lansdowne for his upcoming directorial, Tanvi The Great. Taking to Instagram, The Kashmir Files actor treated fans with a video featuring himself and his team.  In the video, Kher praised his team and announced the schedule wrap-up. Sharing the video, he wrote, "ANNOUNCEMENT: As we wrap the marathon schedule of #TanviTheGreat at #Lansdowne, I want to THANK my team of brilliant assistants for being so AMAZING, HARDWORKING and CHARMING. After almost a year of pre-production, the execution was tough, but they really did a splendid job. Thank you once again, my friends! But don't let this appreciation post go to your heads. We still have a lot to do. See you next week in the office. Jai Ho! #Assistants #FutureDirectors #Cinema." Tanvi The Great: Anupam Kher Teams Up With National Award-Winning Choreographer Kruti Mahesh for His Upcoming Directorial Film.

As soon as the video was shared, fans flooded the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Congratulations to all team members; God bless u all, and best of luck for the next projects." Another user commented, "Looking forward." He also posted a cake photo on his Instagram stories. Recently, Kher roped in National Award-winning choreographer Kruti Mahesh for his upcoming directorial. Kher took to Instagram and expressed excitement about his collaboration with Kruti. He wrote, "Happy and delighted to share that #NationalAward winning choreographer Ms. #KrutiMahesh is choreographing the songs for my directorial film #TanviTheGreat. She creates magic on screen with her sensitivity, imagination and, of course, her brilliance! Thank you dearest @iamkrutimahesh for being part of our musical #TanviTheGreat! Jai Ho!#Ghoomar #Dholida #Garmi #Pranavalaya." Kher also dropped a picture with Kruti from the sets of his film. A Wednesday actor announced the film Tanvi The Great on his birthday on March 7 this year. Tanvi The Great: Japanese Cinematographer Keiko Nakahara Joins Anupam Kher’s Film Crew! (View Pic).

View Anupam Kher's Post:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Sharing the update, he wrote on Instagram, "TANVI THE GREAT: Today, on my birthday, I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world! The best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother in her temple with my father's picture blessing me, too. Have been working on this musical story of #Passion #Courage #Innocence and #Joy for the last three years. And finally, we will start shooting tomorrow on the auspicious day of #Mahashivratri. Birthday is the best day to CHALLENGE yourself! Please Send me your love, best wishes and blessings! Om Namah Shivay! #TanviTheGreat #Musical #Film #Passion #Courage @anupamkherstudio." He is yet to announce the cast of the film. Meanwhile, on the acting front, Kher has The Signature, Kaagaz 2, Vijay 69 and a few other films in his kitty.

Tags:
Anupam Kher Anupam Kher Instagram Anupam Kher's Directorial Tanvi The Great Anupam Kher's Tanvi The Great Tanvi The Great Tanvi The Great Movie
You might also like
Kaagaz 2 Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Satish Kaushik's Film!
Bollywood
Agency News ANI| Apr 18, 2024 02:28 PM IST
A+
A-
Tanvi The Great: Anupam Kher Wraps Up Lansdowne Schedule of His Directorial Film (Watch Video)
Anupam Kher with Tanvi The Great team (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Actor Anupam Kher wrapped up a marathon schedule at Lansdowne for his upcoming directorial, Tanvi The Great. Taking to Instagram, The Kashmir Files actor treated fans with a video featuring himself and his team.  In the video, Kher praised his team and announced the schedule wrap-up. Sharing the video, he wrote, "ANNOUNCEMENT: As we wrap the marathon schedule of #TanviTheGreat at #Lansdowne, I want to THANK my team of brilliant assistants for being so AMAZING, HARDWORKING and CHARMING. After almost a year of pre-production, the execution was tough, but they really did a splendid job. Thank you once again, my friends! But don't let this appreciation post go to your heads. We still have a lot to do. See you next week in the office. Jai Ho! #Assistants #FutureDirectors #Cinema." Tanvi The Great: Anupam Kher Teams Up With National Award-Winning Choreographer Kruti Mahesh for His Upcoming Directorial Film.

As soon as the video was shared, fans flooded the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Congratulations to all team members; God bless u all, and best of luck for the next projects." Another user commented, "Looking forward." He also posted a cake photo on his Instagram stories. Recently, Kher roped in National Award-winning choreographer Kruti Mahesh for his upcoming directorial. Kher took to Instagram and expressed excitement about his collaboration with Kruti. He wrote, "Happy and delighted to share that #NationalAward winning choreographer Ms. #KrutiMahesh is choreographing the songs for my directorial film #TanviTheGreat. She creates magic on screen with her sensitivity, imagination and, of course, her brilliance! Thank you dearest @iamkrutimahesh for being part of our musical #TanviTheGreat! Jai Ho!#Ghoomar #Dholida #Garmi #Pranavalaya." Kher also dropped a picture with Kruti from the sets of his film. A Wednesday actor announced the film Tanvi The Great on his birthday on March 7 this year. Tanvi The Great: Japanese Cinematographer Keiko Nakahara Joins Anupam Kher’s Film Crew! (View Pic).

View Anupam Kher's Post:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Sharing the update, he wrote on Instagram, "TANVI THE GREAT: Today, on my birthday, I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world! The best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother in her temple with my father's picture blessing me, too. Have been working on this musical story of #Passion #Courage #Innocence and #Joy for the last three years. And finally, we will start shooting tomorrow on the auspicious day of #Mahashivratri. Birthday is the best day to CHALLENGE yourself! Please Send me your love, best wishes and blessings! Om Namah Shivay! #TanviTheGreat #Musical #Film #Passion #Courage @anupamkherstudio." He is yet to announce the cast of the film. Meanwhile, on the acting front, Kher has The Signature, Kaagaz 2, Vijay 69 and a few other films in his kitty.

Tags:
Anupam Kher Anupam Kher Instagram Anupam Kher's Directorial Tanvi The Great Anupam Kher's Tanvi The Great Tanvi The Great Tanvi The Great Movie
You might also like
Kaagaz 2 Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Satish Kaushik's Film!
Bollywood

Kaagaz 2 Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Satish Kaushik's Film!
Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay Full Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Guru Randhawa’s Debut Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?
Bollywood

Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay Full Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Guru Randhawa’s Debut Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?
Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay Movie Review: Guru Randhawa and Saiee Manjrekar's Romcom is a Dull and Insipid Affair! (LatestLY Exclusive)
Bollywood

Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay Movie Review: Guru Randhawa and Saiee Manjrekar's Romcom is a Dull and Insipid Affair! (LatestLY Exclusive)
Kaagaz 2 Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Satish Kaushik's Film!
Bollywood

Kaagaz 2 Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Satish Kaushik's Film!
Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay Full Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Guru Randhawa’s Debut Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?
Bollywood

Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay Full Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Guru Randhawa’s Debut Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?
Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay Movie Review: Guru Randhawa and Saiee Manjrekar's Romcom is a Dull and Insipid Affair! (LatestLY Exclusive)
Bollywood

Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay Movie Review: Guru Randhawa and Saiee Manjrekar's Romcom is a Dull and Insipid Affair! (LatestLY Exclusive)
Ram Temple Inauguration: From Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Kangana Ranaut, Here's The Complete List of Celebrities Invited to Ayodhya’s Consecration Ceremony
Bollywood

Ram Temple Inauguration: From Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Kangana Ranaut, Here's The Complete List of Celebrities Invited to Ayodhya’s Consecration Ceremony
Google Trends Google Trends
Ram Temple Inauguration: From Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Kangana Ranaut, Here's The Complete List of Celebrities Invited to Ayodhya’s Consecration Ceremony
Bollywood

Ram Temple Inauguration: From Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Kangana Ranaut, Here's The Complete List of Celebrities Invited to Ayodhya’s Consecration Ceremony
Google Trends Google Trends
Man City vs Real Madrid
500K+ searches
Bayern vs Arsenal
200K+ searches
Arsenal
100K+ searches
KL Rahul
20K+ searches
PSEB
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiIPL 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaKL RahulRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google Trends Google Trends
Man City vs Real Madrid
500K+ searches
Bayern vs Arsenal
200K+ searches
Arsenal
100K+ searches
KL Rahul
20K+ searches
PSEB
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiIPL 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaKL RahulRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiIPL 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaKL RahulRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
gamingly