Tanvi The Great: Anupam Kher Wraps Up Lansdowne Schedule of His Directorial Film (Watch Video)

Actor Anupam Kher wrapped up a marathon schedule at Lansdowne for his upcoming directorial, Tanvi The Great. Taking to Instagram, The Kashmir Files actor treated fans with a video featuring himself and his team. In the video, Kher praised his team and announced the schedule wrap-up. Sharing the video, he wrote, "ANNOUNCEMENT: As we wrap the marathon schedule of #TanviTheGreat at #Lansdowne, I want to THANK my team of brilliant assistants for being so AMAZING, HARDWORKING and CHARMING. After almost a year of pre-production, the execution was tough, but they really did a splendid job. Thank you once again, my friends! But don't let this appreciation post go to your heads. We still have a lot to do. See you next week in the office. Jai Ho! #Assistants #FutureDirectors #Cinema." Tanvi The Great: Anupam Kher Teams Up With National Award-Winning Choreographer Kruti Mahesh for His Upcoming Directorial Film.

As soon as the video was shared, fans flooded the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Congratulations to all team members; God bless u all, and best of luck for the next projects." Another user commented, "Looking forward." He also posted a cake photo on his Instagram stories. Recently, Kher roped in National Award-winning choreographer Kruti Mahesh for his upcoming directorial. Kher took to Instagram and expressed excitement about his collaboration with Kruti. He wrote, "Happy and delighted to share that #NationalAward winning choreographer Ms. #KrutiMahesh is choreographing the songs for my directorial film #TanviTheGreat. She creates magic on screen with her sensitivity, imagination and, of course, her brilliance! Thank you dearest @iamkrutimahesh for being part of our musical #TanviTheGreat! Jai Ho!#Ghoomar #Dholida #Garmi #Pranavalaya." Kher also dropped a picture with Kruti from the sets of his film. A Wednesday actor announced the film Tanvi The Great on his birthday on March 7 this year. Tanvi The Great: Japanese Cinematographer Keiko Nakahara Joins Anupam Kher’s Film Crew! (View Pic).

Sharing the update, he wrote on Instagram, "TANVI THE GREAT: Today, on my birthday, I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world! The best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother in her temple with my father's picture blessing me, too. Have been working on this musical story of #Passion #Courage #Innocence and #Joy for the last three years. And finally, we will start shooting tomorrow on the auspicious day of #Mahashivratri. Birthday is the best day to CHALLENGE yourself! Please Send me your love, best wishes and blessings! Om Namah Shivay! #TanviTheGreat #Musical #Film #Passion #Courage @anupamkherstudio." He is yet to announce the cast of the film. Meanwhile, on the acting front, Kher has The Signature, Kaagaz 2, Vijay 69 and a few other films in his kitty.