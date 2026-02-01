Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): Anurag Kashyap has shared the teaser of his upcoming film 'Kennedy', which will premiere on the streaming platform ZEE5 in February. The film stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone.

The noir thriller is the 28th directorial venture of Anurag after critically acclaimed films like 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Ugly', 'Nishaanchi' and others. The teaser of the film is finally out.

Written during the lockdown and shot extensively across the nights of Mumbai over a tight 30-day schedule, Kennedy is a dark, atmospheric thriller that follows an insomniac ex-cop long presumed dead who continues to operate within a corrupt system while secretly searching for redemption, as per the press release.

The film's haunting background score, recorded in Prague with the Prague Philharmonic Choir, further elevates the moody, immersive experience.

The film had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in the Midnight Screenings section and has since been showcased at numerous global festivals, including the Sydney International Film Festival, Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (South Korea), Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival (Switzerland), MOTELX, Lisbon International Horror Film Festival, Indie Meme Film Festival (Austin, Texas), Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, London Indian Film Festival, Fantastic Fest (USA), the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, and the Kolkata International Film Festival, among others.

Zee5 shared the teaser on their Instagram handle.

Speaking about the film's digital premiere, Anurag Kashyap said, "Kennedy was born one night when I couldn't sleep with all that was going around me. I was alone and I was playing Tchaikovsky loud all over my house and there was whisky and empty A4 size sheets and my pilot V 10 that I write with. I didn't know what I was writing and it all poured out. I have received love and an extraordinary response from across the world for it and now I'm excited that the film will now reach its home audience as well as a much wider one. I believe they will also like the film as much." (ANI)

