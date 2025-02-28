Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI): Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap often tries his hands at acting. In Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh-starrer 'Dacoit - Ek Prem Katha', audience can see him essaying the role of a cop.

On Friday, his look was unveiled from the film. The makers described his role of Inspector Swamy as a "fearless inspector who is a staunch Ayyappa devotee, with no tolerance for corruption. Sharp-minded, witty, and sarcastic, his character adds depth to a gripping narrative filled with action, emotion, and drama."

On being a part of the film, Anurag said that this role is both fun and challenging for him and getting the same impact in both languages is a challenge that he is thoroughly enjoying.

"Playing a police officer who is an Ayyappa devotee is both fun and challenging. The conundrums of duty versus dharma, and to go about doing his job with a dry sense of humor is fantastic. I am truly looking forward to playing this character in two languages, shooting in Hindi, as well as in Telugu. To get the same impact in both the languages is the challenging part, something I am thoroughly enjoying," he said in a press note.

Directed by Shaneil Deo in his directorial debut, this ambitious project is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios.

The film is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, with a story and screenplay jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo. Currently, filming is underway in Hyderabad, followed by an extensive schedule in Maharashtra. (ANI)

