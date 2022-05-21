New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): After Nikhat Zareen made India proud by winning gold at the Women's World Boxing Championships, several Bollywood stars including Anushka Sharma, Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan among others shared congratulatory wishes for her on social media.

Anushka took to her Instagram handle and shared a story that read, "Congratulations! Well done @zareennikhat. You've made the nation proud."

Big B tweeted his wish by writing "Nikhat Zareen World Champion! Badhai Badhai Badhai (clapping emojis) INDIA INDIA INDIA !!!"

Salman also took to Twitter and wrote, "Congratzz on this gold Nikhat..."

Ajay Devgn tweeted, It's such an incredible thing to see Indian Women reach heights we only just imagined. Wow @nikhat_zareen. So happy for you & your team. Heartiest congratulations for winning the gold medal.

Anil Kapoor congratulated Nikhat by writing "Congratulations. Nikhat Zareen on winning the gold and bringing it home once again!! Making (tricolour) proud!!"

Kareena Kapoor Khan reacted to Nikhat's victory with clapping and tricolour emoticons on her Insta story.

Nikhat had registered a dominating 5-0 victory in the finals. Living up to the expectations, she thrashed Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas without breaking a sweat in the 52kg final.

The Nizamabad (Telangana)-born boxer became the only fifth Indian woman to secure a gold medal at the World Boxing Championships after record six-time champion Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018), Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006) and Lekha KC (2006). It was also India's first gold medal since boxing great Mary Kom won it in 2018. (ANI)

