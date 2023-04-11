Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): Actor Aparshakti Khurana is being lauded for his role in the recently released web series 'Jubilee'.

He hit it out of the park showcasing Binod's journey - starting off as a worker in the studio to climbing the ladder to stardom as Madan Kumar.

Opening up about his role, Aparshakti said, "There is a weird real-life connection between me and my character, Binod. I started my career as a costume designer at the age of 21-22 but I always wanted to switch careers and work on TV as a host. So, I joined a television channel as a costume stylist and worked my way through and landed an audition as a TV host for a show. Luckily, I was selected for the same and my journey started from there. And in Jubilee, too, I start my career as an employee at Srikant Roy's (Prosenjit Chatterjee) studio where I work as an assistant but secretly aspire to be an actor. So that little connection was a motivation to work on this role better. That's what worked for me."

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Created by Soumik Sen and Vikramaditya Motwane, Jubilee has been Produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios.

Apart from Aparshakti Khurana, it packs an ensemble cast of Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Ram Kapoor, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta and Nandish Sandhu. (ANI)

