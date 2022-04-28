Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane has teamed up with Amazon Prime Video for an upcoming project titled Jubilee which is all set to be a period drama about the Birth of Bollywood. It also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Aparshakti Khurana.

#JublieeOnPrime: Set in a newly independent India, Jubilee is a fictional period drama that unveils the stories and dreams that gave birth to Bollywood, as we know it.#PrimeVideoPresentsIndia #SeeWhereItTakesYou pic.twitter.com/fDGw0qyuhB — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022

Production Company: Reliance Entertainment Studios Creators: Vikramaditya Motwane, Soumik Sen Director: Vikramaditya Motwane Writer: Atul Sabharwal Key Cast: Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hyadri, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabi — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022

