A new feature documentary based on six decades of James Bond music will premiere on Apple TV+ in October 2022. Marking the 60th anniversary of the popular James Bond film series, The Sound of 007, will celebrate the music of one of the most iconic film franchises to date. Amit Sadh Recovers From COVID-19, Resumes Filming for Breathe Into The Shadows 3.

The official Twitter handle of James Bond shared the news, writing, "To mark the 60th anniversary of the James Bond series, Apple are releasing a new documentary "The Sound of 007" in October 2022 on @AppleTV." Brought to audiences by MGM, Eon Productions and Ventureland, the documentary will go behind the lens into one of the greatest movie franchises in history -- from the genesis of Dr No and the iconic 007 theme song all the way to 'No Time to Die', mixing heartfelt interviews with incredible Bond archive material, reported Deadline. Sanjay Kapoor’s House Sanitised After Wife Maheep and Daughter Shanaya Test COVID-19 Positive.

Produced by MGM, 'The Sound of 007' brings together Ventureland and Eon Productions, the award-winning producing team of the James Bond documentary feature, 'Everything or Nothing: The Untold Story of 007'. That picture will be directed by Mat Whitecross and produced by John Battsek.

The doc will join a stellar slate of award-winning documentaries and docuseries, including Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize Award-winning Boys State;

Check Out the Tweet Below

To mark the 60th anniversary of the James Bond series, Apple are releasing a new documentary “The Sound of 007” in October 2022 on @AppleTV. pic.twitter.com/bZw2aZEWUm — James Bond (@007) December 15, 2021

The Me You Can't See, a multi-part documentary series from co-creators and executive producers Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry; '1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything', a new docuseries which shows how the musical icons of the time were influenced by the changing tides of history and more.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)