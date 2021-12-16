After recovering from Covid-19, Amit Sadh is back on the sets of the upcoming third season of 'Breathe Into The Shadows', where he will reprise his character of a tough cop, Kabir Sawant. The upcoming season will also star Abhishek Bachchan, who was most recently seen in Bob Biswas' and Nithya Menen in the lead roles. It's Official! Abhishek Bachchan Confirms Breathe 3, Says He Will Start Shooting in May for the Thriller Series.

Sharing his excitement to be back to filming the series, the actor said: "I am thankful to everyone for their warm wishes. I am very excited to be back on the sets of 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' and resume the shooting. The series is very close to my heart because it gives me a lot to explore as an actor." Amit Sadh Tests Positive for COVID-19, Actor Reveals That His Symptoms Are Mild in an Instagram Post.

Calling acting a liberating process, he said: "It is one of the most creatively liberating processes, and I missed the feeling of being in front of the camera every day. So, I am looking forward to filming the rest of the show." Amit was last seen in the short film, 'Ek Jhalak' where he essayed the role of a single father.

