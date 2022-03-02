Los Angeles, Mar 2 (PTI) "A Quiet Place" child star Ariana Greenblatt is the latest to board Warner Bros' "Barbie", a film centred on the iconic doll line from Mattel.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the movie stars Margot Robbie in the title role and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

It is unknown who 14-year-old Greenblatt will be playing, reported Deadline.

Also part of the ensemble cast are America Ferrara, Kate McKinnon and Simu Liu

Plot details are unknown and Gerwig co-wrote the script with her partner, filmmaker-writer Noah Baumbach.

Robbie is producing the film under her LuckyChap Entertainment along with production banner's Tom Ackerley.

Robbie Brenner also will produce "Barbie" through Mattel, as will David Heyman via Heyday Films. LuckyChap's Josey McNamara and Mattel's Ynon Kreiz are attached to executive produce the movie.

Greenblatt will next be seen in Eli Roth's "Borderlands" adaptation and the thriller "65", a Sony film.

