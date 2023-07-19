Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Actor Arjun Kapoor, on Wednesday, gave a shoutout to his sister-actor Janhvi Kapoor and close friend Varun Dhawan for their performance in ‘Bawaal’.

Taking to Instagram stories, Arjun shared a poster of the film along with a lengthy note.

The note read, “I thoroughly enjoyed this love story... it's a unique yet entertaining film... it has heart soul and a whole lot of entertainment yet it makes u wonder about relationships and life that's how simple it is...”

He added, “Maahol to @varundun & @janhvikapoor have set with career-best performances !!!Deftly handled and nurtured by niteshtiwari22 sir !!Kudos to @nadiadwalagrandson @ashwinyiyertiwari and @primevideoin. This one is memorable for all the right reasons...”

On Tuesday, makers hosted a special screening of ‘Bawaal’ in Mumbai.

Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Tamannaah Bhatia came for the screening to show their support to the 'Bawaal' team.

'Bawaal' is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who is best known for helming blockbusters like 'Dangal' and 'Chhichhore'. The film is a romantic drama set against the backdrop of World War 2.

Recently, the film's trailer was launched in Dubai.

Opening up about the references of Hitler and WW2 in the film, Nitesh said, "The arc of the characters, you know you look at the events and the incidents can play an important role in the overall arc of the character and the relationship. And, it is not just about Hitler, there are many more things which you may not have seen in the trailer, but everything, every incident has been carefully chosen which can have an impact on the overall arc."

He added, "World War 2 is humongous, you know, there is so much which has happened. You cannot probably take everything. You have to pick and choose things that will probably impact the journey of the characters."

The film has Varun playing a history teacher who takes Janhvi Kapoor's character on a trip to Europe to visit World War 2 sites. It was shot in Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, Warsaw along with Lucknow and two other cities in India. The film's crew had more than 700 people with action directors and stuntmen hired from Germany.

On being asked about his biggest lesson from the film's shoot, Nitesh said, "There are certain ideologies that I believe in and that’s the guiding light for. One of the strongest human feelings for me is empathy. There is no way we can ever compromise on it. That is my strongest takeaway from the film."

As some portions of the film are revolving around the war, he also opened up about he deals with the war within himself."

"I have started believing very strongly that whatever happens, happens for the best. There have been situations where you will find yourself asking why this has happened to me. But the alternative that life gives you at a later stage turns out to be a much better alternative," he shared.

'Bawaal' will be out on Prime Video on July 21.

Talking about Arjun's work front, he will be seen in the noir thriller 'The Ladykiller' alongside Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled out-and-out romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. (ANI)

