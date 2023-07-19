Bawaal is the highly-anticipated romantic drama starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the leading the roles. This is the first time that the two have teamed up for a film and fans can’t wait to watch them together and setting the screens on fire with their sizzling chemistry. Bawaal, set against the backdrop of World War II, is helmed by award-winning director Nitesh Tiwari. In fact, the makers have been requested to release the film in Japan as well. The audience want the Japanese dubbed version to be released as Bawaal as it has elements of World War 2. The same has been confirmed by the spokesperson of the production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Bawaal: Varun Dhawan–Natasha Dalal, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Mrunal Thakur, Tiger Shroff and More Attend the Star-Studded Screening (View Pics & Watch Videos).

There were glimpses of World War II showcased in the trailer of Bawaal and that had raised eyebrows. Talking about the references of Adolf Hitler and WW2 in the upcoming film, Nitesh Tiwari was quoted as saying, “World War 2 is humongous, you know, there is so much which has happened. You cannot probably take everything. You have to pick and choose things that will probably impact the journey of the characters,” reports ANI. Ahead of the premiere of Bawaal on Prime Video, let’s take a look at some of its key details.

Cast – Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen as the lead pair. Manoj Pahwa, Mukesh Tiwari, Anjuman Saxena among others would be seen in pivotal roles.

Plot – The synopsis of Bawaal reads, “A history teacher and his newly-wed wife from a small-town in India face a troubled relationship while honeymooning in Europe, as they learn about World War II.”

Watch The Trailer Of Bawaal Below:

Streaming Date – Bawaal, produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and EarthSky Pictures, is all set to be premiered on Prime Video on July 21. Bawaal: Japan Requests Varun Dhawan- Janhvi Kapoor’s Film to Be Dubbed in Japanese for World War II Reference.

Review – The reviews for this romantic drama are not out yet. LatestLY will update y’all as soon as the review on Bawaal is shared.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2023 11:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).