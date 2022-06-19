Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI): 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' fever seems to have gripped Bollywood as every celebrity has been seen grooving to the tunes of the film's most discussed song 'Nach Punjaaban'. On Thursday, a slew of film stars including Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Janhvi Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra hopped on to the 'Nach Punjaabban' trend.

And the latest celebrity to join the bandwagon is Arjun Kapoor. Arjun has posted a video on Instagram where he is seen dancing to the song's beat along with his sister Anshula. The video in which both are seen doing the hook step of the song is now going viral on Instagram.

Also Read | Perrie Edwards And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Are Engaged! Little Mix's Star Shares Pics Of The Beach Proposal On Instagram.

Varun Dhawan instantly dropped a comment on the video and wrote, "Epicness".

Anil Kapoor also reacted to the post and dropped a heart emoji.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal Birthday: Did You Know The Magadheera Fame Actress Had Shared Screen Space With Aishwarya Rai In Her Debut Film?.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Kapoor had the funniest reaction to the post! He wrote, "You're behaving like Anil chachu come right in front of the camera...poor Anshula".

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 studios, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is set to hit the theatres on June 24. The film that has already created mass hysteria around it, has Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. Reality TV star Varun Sood will also do a cameo appearance in the film.

'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is directed by Raj Mehta, who earlier backed the 2019 hit film 'Good Newwz' starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Diljeet Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)