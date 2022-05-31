Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 (ANI): Actor Arjun Kapoor, on Tuesday, shared a throwback picture with his 'The Ladykiller' co-star Bhumi Pednekar from the sets in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

In the image, the pair is seen enjoying the cold weather of Manali. Snowflakes are clearly visible on the faces of Arjun and Bhumi.

Also Read | RIP Sidhu Moosewala: Arshi Khan Mourns Demise Of The Singer-Politician, Says 'Culprits Must Be Punished'.

"Snow Day with @bhumipednekar The Lady and The Ladykiller #selfieking #shootlife #manali #itsavibebabe #theladykiller #throwbacktuesday," he captioned the post.

In response, Bhumi commented, "Am missing the snow here now. Not the same vibe babe but better."

Also Read | Deepika Padukone's Airport Look Is All About Class and Sass!.

'The Ladykiller' will chronicle the story of a small town playboy who falls in love with a 'self-destructive beauty' as they embark on a whirlwind romance. Ajay Bahl, who previously helmed movies like 'BA Pass' and 'Section 375', will be directing this film that is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)