Kathmandu [Nepal], March 4 (ANI): From rap battles to city hall and now the national arena, Balen Shah's meteoric rise is reshaping Nepal's political landscape and challenging the dominance of traditional party heavyweights.

In 2022, Balen Shah delivered one of the biggest political upsets in Nepal's recent history.

Running as an independent candidate, the structural engineer-turned-rapper defeated nominees from the Nepali Congress and the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) to become Mayor of Kathmandu.

Securing 61,767 votes, he outpaced seasoned party leaders and signalled a generational shift in voter sentiment across Nepal.

At the time, Shah's victory was widely seen as a rebellion against traditional politics. Armed with a civil engineering degree, a background in Nepal's rap scene, and a formidable social media following, he ran a campaign powered more by digital engagement than party networks.

His blunt speeches, anti-establishment messaging, and promise to "clean up the capital" resonated strongly with young and urban voters.

As mayor, Shah quickly adopted an assertive governance style.

He launched high-profile drives against illegal encroachments, pushed for the digitisation of municipal services, and intensified waste management reforms.

While supporters praised his decisiveness, critics accused him of being confrontational and bypassing institutional processes.

Now 35, Shah has stepped onto the national stage. After formally joining the Rastriya Swatantra Party, he has positioned himself as a challenger to established leaders, including former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in Jhapa-05 -- a constituency long considered Oli's stronghold.

Beyond politics, Shah's journey is equally unconventional. He rose to prominence through Nepal's rap battles, including Raw Barz, while completing his engineering education and later working on development projects across the country.

He is currently pursuing a PhD at Kathmandu University, blending academic pursuit with political ambition.

Whether Shah's popularity can translate into national power remains to be seen. But his trajectory -- from underground rapper to Kathmandu's mayor and now a national contender -- reflects a broader transformation underway in Nepal's political landscape. (ANI)

