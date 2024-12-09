Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 9 ( ANI): Artisans in Vilachery, a small village near Madurai are busy preparing for the festive season by making figurines for Christmas cribs. For years, around 300 families in this village have relied on this traditional craft as their livelihood.

The artisans mould and paint detailed figures of Mary, Joseph, Baby Jesus, shepherds, angels, and animals. These figurines are highly sought after and sent to states like Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, and Andhra Pradesh for churches and homes during Christmas.

What makes their work unique is the use of molds that have been passed down through generations. However, this year has been difficult for the artisans because heavy rains have disrupted production and reduced their earnings.

Senthil Kumar, one of the artisans, shared the current situation and told ANI, "In Vilacheri village, we are busy making dolls ahead of the Christmas festival. The dolls made here are sent to various states like Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, and Andhra Pradesh. However, due to the rain, production this year is significantly lower compared to last year."

Another artisan, Deepa, spoke about the impact on their daily lives.

"As part of our preparations for Christmas, we're engaged in crafting dolls. Unfortunately, this year's reduced production has resulted in inconsistent work opportunities for us, leaving us without daily employment," Deepa told ANI. (ANI)

