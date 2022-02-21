Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI): Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's secondborn Jeh turned one on Monday, and to make his first birthday special, the little one's relatives and B-town celebrities posted heartwarming wishes for him.

Jeh's aunt, Soha Ali Khan posted an adorable video of him on her Instagram handle. In the video, Jeh can be seen dancing nonchalantly before catching the camera recording him. He looks at the camera for a few seconds and then goes back to dancing.

She captioned the heart-warming video as "What? It's my first birthday !! #happybirthday Jeh baba." She added a heart emoji to it. She added the song 'It's My Birthday' in the background.

She also posted an Instagram Story for the little one, in which she posted a picture of him wearing a Mickey Mouse T-shirt and added digital goggles to his face. She wrote "Happy Birthday Jeh Baba" and also tagged Kareena Kapoor Khan in the Story.

Kareena's sister and actor Karisma Kapoor shared a super cute picture of her holding Jeh on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Happy 1st birthday to J baba. Love you mostest our bundle of joy#babyJ #happybirthday #familyfirst." She added a barrage of heart emojis to the caption.

The little one's aunt and daughter of Neetu and late Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also wished him on her Instagram Story. She posted a picture of the baby playing with a ball and captioned it as "Happy bday to the cutest". She also tagged Kareena in her Story.

Neetu Kapoor also wished the little angel on her Instagram Story. She shared an adorable picture of Jeh and wrote, "Happy birthday cutenesssss" and added a string of heart emojis to it.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012. Four years later, in 2016, the two were blessed with their first son Taimur, and last year, they embraced parenthood once again with the birth of Jeh. (ANI)

