Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 24 (ANI): Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) Professor B. Ravindran has been appointed to the Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence, established by the United Nations to provide rigorous, independent scientific assessment of AI's impact on society.

According to the release, established through UN General Assembly Resolution on August 26, 2025, the Independent International Scientific Panel on AI serves as the first global scientific body on Artificial Intelligence, bringing together leading experts from diverse regions and disciplines to assess how AI is transforming lives and societies worldwide.

The Panel's creation follows the Global Digital Compact, adopted at the 2024 Summit of the Future, which outlined a shared vision for an open, safe, and inclusive digital future. Among its commitments was the formation of a global scientific body to advance understanding of AI and ensure international discussions are guided by the best available scientific evidence, as stated in the release.

Addressing the India AI Impact Summit 2026 held in Delhi last week, Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, said, "Meeting in India has special meaning. It brings this conversation closer to the realities shaping much of the world... Last year, the UN General Assembly took two decisive steps. First, creating an Independent International Scientific Panel on AI. I am happy to announce that the panel is now being appointed. These 40 leading experts from across regions and disciplines embody a clear message. AI must belong to everyone. You must replace hype and fear with shared evidence and close knowledge gaps. I urge Member States and civil society to contribute to the panels' work. In a world where Al is racing ahead, this Panel will provide what's been missing - rigorous, independent scientific insight. Second, launching a global dialogue on AI Governance within the United Nations where all countries, together with the private sector, academia, and civil society, can have a voice."

Prof. B. Ravindran is the Founding Head of Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI) at IIT Madras and currently serves as Head of the Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI (WSAI). With more than three decades of experience in AI, his research interests span responsible AI and deep reinforcement learning.

Congratulating Prof. B. Ravindran, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, "I am extremely happy that one of my colleagues, Prof. B. Ravindran, is a member of this august panel. Prof. B. Ravindran is playing a very important role in the Centre for Responsible AI. IIT Madras, in general, and I, in specific, are extremely happy that Prof. B. Ravindran is part of this very important International Scientific Panel on AI, set up by the United Nations. I wish him and the panel all the best. This panel is going to play a very important role in achieving the positive impact of AI on our world."

Thanking the United Nations for the recognition, Prof. B. Ravindran, Head, Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI (WSAI), IIT Madras, said, "AI is a generational technology, and it is affecting everybody, sometimes knowingly and often, even without their knowledge, that their lives are being touched by AI. So, the UN has now constituted an international panel of experts to look at the far-reaching implications of Artificial Intelligence. I am very honoured to be representing India in this panel of experts and the voice of the Global South."

The Independent International Scientific Panel on AI aims to strengthen global scientific cooperation, generate evidence-based insights on AI deployment, and support international governance efforts by providing independent, multidisciplinary expertise on the technology's societal, economic, and ethical implications.

According to the release, Prof. Ravindran's appointment reflects IIT Madras' continued contributions to advancing responsible AI research and shaping global discourse on emerging technologies. (ANI)

