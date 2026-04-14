Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): Marking the festival of Baisakhi, singer Asees Kaur on Tuesday dropped her new Punjabi song 'Khalsa Sajaya'.

Inspired by the historic moment when in 1699 Guru Gobind Singh established the Khalsa Panth, the song "reflects the powerful belief that every Khalsa carries the courage, spirit, and fearlessness attitude," read a press note.

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Check out the song here.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DXHDBQaDIFC/?hl=en

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Talking about the song, Asees Kaur shared, "Khalsa Sajaya comes from a very personal space of faith. I grew up singing Shabads in Gurudwaras, so devotional music has been my school of music while growing up. This is my first as a composer, also a humble tribute to Khalsa, and releasing it on Baisakhi makes it even more special."

Ahead of the release of the song, Asees, best known for her songs 'Raataan Lambiyan' (Shershaah), 'Ve Maahi' (Kesari), and 'Bolna' (Kapoor & Sons) visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in New Delhi to seek blessings and mark the spirit of Baisakhi.

Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, marks the beginning of the Punjabi and Sikh solar New Year and is mainly celebrated in North India, especially in Punjab. It also signals the start of the harvest season.The day marks the anniversary of the founding of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh in the year 1699.

On this day, Guru Gobind Singh abolished the distinction between higher and lower caste communities.The festival is widely celebrated with traditional music, dance, and community gatherings, with devotees visiting gurudwaras to offer prayers and express gratitude for a bountiful harvest season. (ANI)

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