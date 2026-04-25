Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI): Singer Chin2 Bhosle recently shared an emotional memory of his bond with legendary singer Asha Bhosle, recalling a moment when she questioned why he never publicly spoke about being her grandson.

Speaking to ANI, Chin2 remembered how many people did not know about his family connection with the late music icon. He said interviewers often asked him if he was related to Asha Bhosle, but he would laugh and avoid giving a direct answer.

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Recalling one such moment at home, Chin2 said his grandmother was upset after watching an interview. He shared, "People didn't know that I was Asha Bhosale's grandson. When people used to interview me, they would ask, 'Are you related to Asha Bhosale?' I used to laugh it off. For example, if my surname was Chintu Dixit, would I be related to Madhuri Dixit? I used to laugh it off."

He then spoke about the conversation he had with her when he reached home. Chin2 said Asha Bhosle directly asked him if he was afraid to be known as her grandson.

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He recalled, "One day, I went home and met my grandmother. She was very angry. I said, 'What happened? Tell me, why are you angry with me?' She said, 'Are you afraid? Are you ashamed that I am your grandmother?' I said, 'No, I am very proud.' She asked, 'Why did you say that?' I said she had seen the interview. I told her, 'No, mother. I have your name. But if I were to take your name, when that door opens, it will open on your name, not on my name.'"

Chin2 also shared that he had met her just a few days before her passing and that they used to talk a lot. "We met around 2-3 days ago. We used to talk a lot," he said.

Asha Bhosle, one of India's most loved voices, passed away on April 12 at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure.

She was cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai on Monday this week. Many stars, including Vicky Kaushal and Aamir Khan, attended the funeral.

Born to classical singer and theatre actor Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, she began her musical journey at a young age and went on to build an unparalleled legacy.

Her collaborations with composer RD Burman, whom she later married, remain among the most celebrated in Indian cinema. Her iconic hits include Piya Tu Ab To Aaja and the rebellious Dum Maro Dum. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)