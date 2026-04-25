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News News Kalyan-Dombivli Water Cut: Parts of KDMC To Face 12-Hour Water Supply Shutdown on April 28; Check List of Affected Areas The KDMC will enforce a 12-hour water cut in Kalyan and Dombivli on Tuesday, April 28, from 8 AM to 8 PM for critical pre-monsoon maintenance at purification plants. Areas including Titwala and Ambivali will be affected, with low-pressure supply expected until Wednesday morning. Residents are urged to store water in advance.

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The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has announced a scheduled 12-hour water suspension across the twin cities and surrounding rural areas for Tuesday, April 28. The water supply department confirmed that the shutdown is necessary to perform critical pre-monsoon electrical and mechanical maintenance at several key installations. The cut will remain in effect from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, affecting residential, commercial, and industrial zones.

Civic officials have urged residents to store sufficient water in advance and use existing supplies judiciously during the maintenance window. According to KDMC, the shutdown will allow technical teams to carry out essential repairs at pumping stations and water purification plants located in Barave, Mohili, Netivali, and Titwala. Thane Water Cut: Weekly Water Cuts To Begin in Thane and Rural Regions From May 1; Here’s Why.

Authorities explained that these "preventative maintenance" tasks—which include overhauling heavy machinery and electrical grids—cannot be executed while the systems are operational. Performing this work now is intended to ensure the stability of the water distribution network during the upcoming monsoon season, when technical faults are harder to rectify.

Areas Affected by the 12-Hour Water Suspension

The 12-hour supply halt will impact a broad geography within the municipal limits and the Kalyan rural belt, including:

Kalyan City: Both East and West divisions.

Both East and West divisions. Dombivli City: Both East and West divisions.

Both East and West divisions. Kalyan Rural: Manda-Titwala, Vadavali, Ambivali, Shahad, Atali, Balyani, and Baneli.

Supply Restoration and Pressure Outlook

While the pumping systems are slated to resume operations at 8:00 PM on Tuesday, officials cautioned that taps may not run at full capacity immediately. Although the water supply will be restored in the evening, water is likely to be available at low pressure until Wednesday morning. This delay is attributed to the time required to clear air pockets from the primary pipelines and the gradual restoration of normal distribution pressure across the extensive network. ‘S*xual Relations Between Her and the Accused Were Consensual’: Thane Court Acquits Man Accused of Raping and Impregnating Minor Girl.

A Challenging Summer

The maintenance shutdown comes during a period of heightened water stress in the region. Recent municipal meetings have highlighted that while the city requires approximately 347 million litres of water daily (MLD), nearly 24 per cent is lost to leakages and unauthorised tapping. Mayor Harshali Chaudhary recently conducted surprise inspections at the Mohili pump house, warning officials of strict action against negligence as residents continue to grapple with seasonal scarcity.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Lokmat Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 09:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).