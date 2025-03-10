Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI): Actor Athiya Shetty shared a special moment with her fans on Instagram, celebrating her husband KL Rahul's match-winning performance in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, where India triumphed over New Zealand.

Athiya, who is expecting her first child with the cricketer, expressed her joy and support with a heartfelt post as she cheered for Rahul from home.

The actress, who has been keeping a low profile during her pregnancy, shared a picture on her Instagram Stories after Team India's victory on Sunday.

In the image, Athiya is seen standing next to the television, watching Rahul's jubilant celebrations after the Indian team clinched the prestigious trophy.

Her baby bump is clearly visible in the picture. She tagged Rahul in the post and added a heart emoji.

KL Rahul, who played a pivotal role in Team India's success, helped lead the team to their third ICC Champions Trophy title.

Following a tense final match against New Zealand in Dubai, India emerged victorious by four wickets, cementing their status as the first team to win three Champions Trophy titles.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.

In November 2024, Athiya and KL Rahul announced their pregnancy, sharing an adorable post that read, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025," accompanied by baby feet emojis. (ANI)

