Sydney [Australia], January 2 (ANI): Actor Athiya Shetty, who will soon embark on the chapter of parenthood with husband and cricketer KL Rahul, welcomed New Year with a cute post.

Taking to Instagram, Athiya shared adorable moments spent with KL Rahul.

The first snap shows Athiya leaning her head on KL 's shoulder. In another slide, she can be seen flaunting her baby bump as she takes a stroll with her husband.

"2025, looking forward to you," she captioned the post.

Athiya also penned a note that read, "Slow down often count your blessings be kind to your heart believe in new beginnings."

In November 2024, Athiya and KL took to their respective Instagram handles and announced their pregnancy.They dropped a note which read, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025 (baby feet emojis)."

The beautiful note also features a clip art of evil eye.

As soon as the couple shared the news, netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory wishes.Actor Rakul Preet Singh commented, "Omgggggg congratulations!!! So so happppy for you guys.""Congratulations my darling so happy for you both," actor Shibani Dandekar wrote.

Athiya's close friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section.

KL Rahul and Athiya exchanged vows on January 23, 2023, at Suniel's farmhouse in Khandala.

Meanwhile, on the work front, KL recently completed 10 years in international cricket. He is currently busy playing for Team India in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy.

On the other hand, Athiya, daughter of veteran actor Suniel Shetty, is also a part of the film industry. She made her acting debut in 2015 with Hero. Later, she was featured in films like 'Mubarakan' and 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'. (ANI)

