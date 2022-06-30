Actor Athiya Shetty showered her love for beau KL Rahul on social media, sharing an adorable picture of the Indian cricketer, post his recovery from surgery. Taking to Instagram, the Hero actor reposted a picture of Rahul with a cute emoji. In the picture, the vice-captain of the India national team was seen giving a broad smile. He looked quite handsome with a full-grown beard, and buzzed haircut, wearing a white-coloured tee, facing sideways. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Enjoy Saturday Dinner Date With Akansha Ranjan Kapoor! (View Pics)

For the unversed, KL Rahul suffered a groin injury on June 8 during a training session due to which he was ruled out of the T20Is series against South Africa. However, on June 29, Rahul confirmed through a social media post that after a 'tough couple of weeks' his 'surgery was successful'. "Hello everyone. It's been a tough couple of weeks but the surgery was successful. I'm healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon," captioned the vice captain on Instagram with a heart and cricket emoji. Suniel Shetty Reacts to Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding Rumours, Says ‘For Them to Decide, They’ve My Blessings’.

Following the injury earlier this month, a medical team at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) had assessed the batter and had decided he would not play the rescheduled fifth Test against England. Speaking of the lovebirds Rahul and Athiya, the couple made their relationship official the previous year as the Indian cricketer wished his ladylove on her birthday with a cute social media post featuring Athiya and himself. Rahul even attended the premiere of Athiya's brother, Ahan Shetty's debut movie Tadap.

Athiya Shetty Shares KL Rahul's Post-Surgery Pic

KL Rahul (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, the daughter of Suniel Shetty, Athiya, recently made her debut on YouTube as she opened her channel on the particular social media platform.

Talking about the same, Athiya said, "The YouTube channel will be an extension of my personality. I will try my best to give people an insight of my life. Fans can see my skincare routine, behind the scene footage of shoot and work on my channel. Also, the tings I like doing with fashion, videos of my pets, the foods I like to eat."

