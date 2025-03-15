Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI): David Warner's fans in India are in for a treat as former Australian cricketer, best known for his explosive batting, is all set to step into the world of Telugu cinema.

Warner took to his X account on Saturday to announce that he will be making a special appearance in the upcoming film Robinhood, which also stars Nithiin and Sreeleela. He shared the film's poster, giving fans a sneak peek at his look and also shared the release date for the film.

"Indian Cinema, here I come. Excited to be a part of #Robinhood. Thoroughly enjoyed shooting for this one. GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON MARCH 28th," read the caption of his post.

https://x.com/davidwarner31/status/1900803162782507016

Directed by Venky Kudumula and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 'Robinhood' is expected to be an action-packed entertainer.

The film features music by GV Prakash Kumar and marks the second collaboration between Nithiin and Venky after their hit film Bheeshma.

Warner, a fan favorite among Indian cricket lovers, has never shied away from showing his love for Telugu cinema.

The former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain, who led his team to an IPL victory in 2016, became popular for his dance videos during the COVID-19 lockdown. His reels featuring Telugu songs like "Srivalli" from Pushpa and "Mind Block" from Sarileru Neekevvaru won him a massive fan following beyond cricket. (ANI)

