Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 (ANI): The release date of Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankar-starrer 'Ginnyy Wedss Sunny 2' has been announced. The film will hit the cinema screens on April 24.

On Thursday, the makers also shared the film's poster. Check out here.

Also Read | 'Ragini MMS 3': Junaid Khan To Join Tamannaah Bhatia in Ektaa Kapoor's Upcoming Horror Drama? Here's What We Know.

As per a press note, the film is set against the contrasting worlds of a tough wrestler and a free-spirited girl, and the chaos and charm that unfold when their lives collide.

Lillete Dubey, Sudhir Pandey, Govind Namdev, Gopi Bhalla, Nayani Dixit, Vishwanath Chatterjee, and Rohit Chaudhary are also a part of the film, which is prodyced by Vinod Bachchan & Umesh Kumar Bansal. Prasshant Jha has directed it.

Also Read | 'Toxic': Anil Thadani’s AA Films Comes Onboard as Distribution Partner for Rocking Star’s Yash's Movie in North India and Nepal.

The film follows Netflix's 2020 Hindi pic Ginny Wedss Sunny, which starred Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey.

Speaking of sequel, producer Vinod Bachchan earlier said, "We are excited to bring a new chapter to the Ginny Weds Sunny universe. The love the first film received encouraged us to explore new narratives and characters, and with Avinash and Medha, we have found a refreshing and dynamic pairing. We are confident the sequel will offer even more heart, laughter, and connection." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)