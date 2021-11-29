Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, on Monday, treated fans with several BTS pictures of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor from their highly anticipated film 'Brahmastra'.

In one of the images, Ranbir and Big B can be seen talking to each other while standing against a scenic view.

"Flashes of Time! #steppingoutofacocoon #thetimefeelsright #brahmastra," Ayan captioned the post.

Fans became extremely excited after seeing the BTS images.

"Can't wait for the film," a netizen commented.

"Woaah. Eagerly waiting," another one wrote.

'Brahmastra' also features Alia Bhatt, south megastar Nagarjuna as well as Mouni Roy. The release date of the film has not been revealed yet. (ANI)

