Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is also a great singer, mesmerised Goans with his musical performance at the closing ceremony of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Tuesday night. From "Pani Da Rang" to "Naina Da Kya Kasoor" and "Saadi Galli Aaja", Ayushmann crooned his soulful numbers and left everyone in awe. Adding more "chaar chaand" to his act, he also showcased his dancing skills. The closing ceremony of IFFI 2023 became special for Ayushmann's fans for one more reasons. The Dream Girl star received a special honour along with actors Divya Dutta, Esha Gupta and musician Hariharan. IFFI 2023: Vidya Balan Challenges Stereotypes, Declares ‘Women Today Are Way Ahead of Time’.

Celebrities like Rishab Shetty and Shekhar Kapur were also present at the gala. However, the highlight of the closing ceremony was Hollywood actor Michael Douglas receiving Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award from Goa CM Pramod Sawant. Receiving the award, Michael Douglas said, "It's a tremendous honor to receive this award, a career life achievement. When I heard about the award, my family and I were elated." The iconic actor added that cinema has the power to unite and transform the people with cross cultural artistic expressions. IFFI 2023: Catherine Zeta-Jones Is a Big Fan Of Indian Cinema, Reveals 'My Children Grew Up Watching Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om’ (Watch Video).

Aap se milkar acha laga! 😍 Ayushmann Khurrana, the epitome of talent and charisma, steals the spotlight at IFFI 54's closing ceremony red carpet, leaving everyone in awe of his cinematic presence🌟🎬 #IFFI #IFFI54 #IFFIGOA #ESGGOA #AyushmannKhuranna #AyushmannMagic pic.twitter.com/bEOERoe7AX — ESG, Government of Goa (@esg_goa) November 28, 2023

The Chief Minister Pramod Sawant hailed the festival, saying, "This year's edition has been testament to our commitment fostering inclusive environment where diverse voices converge and cinematic excellence thrives. The festival has been true reflection of the diversity and vibrancy of the cinema showcasing films from more than 75 countries." IFFI 2023 started on November 20.