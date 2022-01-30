New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Veteran actor Suniel Shetty extended heartfelt birthday wishes to filmmaker Priyadarshan, who turned a year older on Sunday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shetty shared a picture of himself hugging the ace filmmaker.

"The babu bhaiyas of all babu bhaiyas. A heart of gold and genius to match. Happy birthday to the king of #HeraPheri (not literally) @priyadarshan.official sir. Have a con free year and keep making fab films," Shetty wrote alongside the picture.

For the unversed, Shetty has played one of the lead roles in Priyadarshan's one of the most famous film franchises 'Hera Pheri'. Shetty played the role of Ghanshyam in the comedy-drama that also starred Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles.

The actor-director duo has also collaborated on films like 'Chup Chup Ke,' 'De Dana Dan,' 'Yeh Teraa Ghar Yeh Meraa Ghar,' and 'Hulchul.'

Best known for his comedy films, Priyadarshan has also experimented with some action, thriller and period films. His collaborations with South-superstar Mohanlal were highly popular in Malayalam cinema during the 1980s and 1990s.

The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' director has also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in 2019 for his period epic 'Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea'. In 2012, the Government of India honoured him with Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award for his contribution towards the arts. (ANI)

