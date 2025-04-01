Washington [US], April 1 (ANI): In a surprise announcement at CinemaCon, Sony revealed the cast and release date for its highly anticipated 'Beatles' biopic project.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, director Sam Mendes took the stage to introduce the cast and confirm that all four films will hit theaters in April 2028.

The project, which was first announced last year, will comprise four separate films, each focusing on a different member of the Fab Four.

The cast includes Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr.

"We're not just making one film about the Beatles -- we're making four," Mendes said, adding, "Perhaps this is a chance to understand them a little more deeply," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Sony film boss Tom Rothman described the project as "the first binge-able theatrical experience."

The films are being produced by Mendes, Pippa Harris, and Julie Pastor for Neal Street Productions.

The announcement was met with excitement from the audience, with the cast taking the stage to recite lyrics from the Beatles' iconic song "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

CinemaCon, held annually from March 31 to April 3, is one of the most significant events in Hollywood, showcasing upcoming projects to theater owners and the film industry. (ANI)

