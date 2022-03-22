Washington [US], March 22 (ANI): Star couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are all set to take the next step in their relationship!

As per the pictures obtained by TMZ, the duo was spotted visiting their lavish estate in the ritzy Bel-Air area of Los Angeles. J Lo's daughter, Emme, also accompanied them.

Sources told the outlet that they spent more than two hours at the massive estate over the weekend.

"The estate is super private, tucked away in a forest of trees with an incredible city view," a source earlier told TMZ.

Reportedly the families of both the stars will live together if the deal gets final. (ANI)

