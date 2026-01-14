Washington DC [US], January 14 (ANI): The upcoming Netflix film 'The Rip' seems to be making headlines even before its release, not just for its stars but for a new deal that puts film crews first.

According to Variety, actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have worked with Netflix on a special agreement that could give 'bonuses' to all cast and crew members if the film performs well on the platform.

The move is being seen as a big step, as streaming films usually pay workers a fixed amount and do not offer extra money even if a film becomes a hit. With The Rip, that system might just change.

While speaking to Variety at the worldwide premiere of The Rip in New York on Tuesday night, Affleck opened up about how important he feels the need for a "decent middle wage" is for people who work behind the scenes. He also shared why he and Damon wanted a new kind of deal for the upcoming film.

"Well, I would not characterise it as, like, an effort to do something commendable or using a platform. Really, like, this business is changing, and in order to maintain the integrity of it and to provide the decent middle-class wage that's been provided for decades in this country, you've got to have compensation that works for people. And as you've seen, there's been a lot of tumult, change, and transition, and so you have to adapt," Affleck told Variety.

"There's no guarantee that everyone's going to get rich and be successful, but if you work on a project and it is successful, you ought to benefit from that," he added.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the deal was made through Affleck and Damon's production company, Artists Equity. It is different from Netflix's usual way of paying workers, in which cast and crew receive a fixed amount upfront, set in advance.

Under this agreement, all 1,200 people who worked on 'The Rip' will be able to receive a one-time bonus if the film meets Netflix's performance targets. The film's performance will be evaluated over its first 90 days on the platform and compared with other Netflix titles.

The Rip follows the story of two Miami cops who find hidden money. The new pay model is being closely watched, as it could influence how streaming platforms treat film workers in the future. (ANI)

