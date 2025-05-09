Washington DC [US], May 9 (ANI): Singer Kendrick Lamar leads the 2025 Black Entertainment Television (BET) awards with a total of 10 nominations, followed closely behind by Doechii, GloRilla and Future with six nominations apiece, reported Variety.

The BET Awards honour creative expression and Black excellence across music, film, television and sports.

As per the outlet, Lamar's nominations include album of the year for 'GNX' video of the year for 'Not Like Us', three viewer's choice entries ('Not Like Us,' 'Luther' featuring SZA, and 'Like That' with Future & Metro Boomin), three best collaboration nominations ('Like That,' '30 for 30' and 'Luther'), video director of the year (with Dave Free), and best male hip hop artist, reported Variety.

Drake's nominations include album of the year for '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U,' video of the year for "Family Matters," viewer's choice award for 'Nokia' and best male R&B/pop artist, as reported by Variety.

As for the singer Future, he was nominated for album of the year with 'We Don't Trust You' alongside Metro Boomin, video of the year for "Type Shit," best collaboration and viewer's choice award for 'Like That' and best male hip hop artist, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, SZA and The Weeknd tied with four nominations each, while Chris Brown, Ayra Starr, Lil Wayne, Maverick City Music, Playboi Carti, Teddy Swims and Tyler, the Creator each earned three nominations.

SZA was recognised in the best female R&B/pop artist category, along with best collaboration for "30 for 30" featuring Lamar.

Earlier this year, the rapper Kendrick Lamar gave a historic performance at the NFL Super Bowl in New Orleans. It marked the first time for the solo rapper to headline a halftime performance in the history of the Super Bowl.

As per Deadline, three years ago, Kendrick shared the stage for the halftime show hip-hop dream team of Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Eminem and 50 Cent.

Kendrick's performance started with the introduction of actor Samuel L Jackson, as a tic-tac-toe board lit up the stadium.It was followed by a spotlight on Kendrick before he started singing the verses of his chartbuster songs while standing on the roof of a car.

Lamar's 'Not Like Us' won big at the Grammy 2025. His hit song earned him five Grammys in total. He won a Grammy for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Music Video. With these wins, Lamar is now a 22-time Grammy winner, according to Variety. (ANI)

