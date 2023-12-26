Washington [US], December 26 (ANI): Beyonce's father, Mathew Knowles shared adorable pictures of his daughters and recalled their childhood days, according to People.

Knowles posted a picture of his daughters decorating a tree when they were children. "At that age, something as simple as putting up an ornament on a tree can feel like the biggest thing in the world," he wrote in the caption. "And, it was to both of them!"

Knowles recalled seeing his daughters at that time on Christmas have fun while celebrating the season and "obviously listening to their favorite music."

"What I love most about this very moment is the sheer love, determination, and confidence that Beyonce has in her eyes while looking at Solange," he further wrote.

"It's almost as if Solange was about to place the ornament on a higher part of the tree than she was used to, or maybe it was a very special ornament to her. And, it's like Beyonce is looking at her and saying 'go for it.' Solange has been going for it in life ever since and has never stopped."

Knowles concluded his post by wishing happy holidays to his Instagram followers. "I hope this season you are surrounded by those who love, cherish and believe in you. And, if not, I hope you see enough value in yourself to love, cherish and believe in who you are and what you're capable of achieving in life."

According to People, Mathew Knowles and his now-former wife Tina Knowles-Lawson are the parents of Beyonce and Solange as well as grandparents to their grandchildren. The former couple have played a pivotal role in Beyonce's career since the superstar's time with Destiny's Child. In an acceptance speech at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Beyonce acknowledged her folks' contributions: "I'd like to thank my parents, my father, my mother for loving me and pushing me."

Knowles also served as Beyonce's manager until 2011. "I am grateful for everything he has taught me," the star said in a statement about the decision at the time. "I grew up watching both he and my mother manage and own their own businesses. They were hardworking entrepreneurs, and I will continue to follow in their footsteps."

"He is my father for life, and I love my dad dearly," she further said of Knowles. "I am grateful for everything he has taught me."

This is not the first time Knowles has used social media to share details about his parenting style with his kids. He shared an old picture of them on Instagram this past April, taken when they were still kids.

He wrote in the caption, "I believe our young people are often more intuitive than adults in many areas. Those early passions many children possess should be nurtured and supported."

"When Beyonce and Solange showed an interest in music at a very young age," he continued, "[Tina Knowles-Lawson] and I (who were already corporate professionals and entrepreneurs) didn't attempt to downplay their passions. Rather, we encouraged them, we guided them, we supported them," reported People. (ANI)

