At the premiere night of her concert film, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, in LA, Beyoncé received praise for her new platinum blonde hair. However, some on social media criticised her, accusing her of trying to appear 'white' and engaging in skin-lightening. Despite the singer's silence on these claims, her mother, Tina Knowles, took to Instagram, addressing the issue in a lengthy post, referring to those critics as 'losers.' Reflecting on the hate comments circulating online, Tina wrote, 'How sad is it that some of her own people continue a stupid narrative fueled by hate and jealousy. Duh, she wore silver hair to match her silver dress as a fashion statement, clown. Renaissance – A Film by Beyoncé: Rapper Releases New Trailer With Unseen Footage on Thanksgiving Day! (Watch Video).

Check Out Tina Knowles' IG Post:

