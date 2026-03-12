Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI): The teaser of the upcoming horror-comedy 'Bhooth Bangla' was released on March 12, offering audiences their first glimpse into the film that reunites actor Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan after a gap of 14 years.

Known for delivering several popular comedies together, the duo returns with a film that blends supernatural intrigue with classic slapstick humour.

The teaser introduces viewers to a mysterious mansion that forms the centrepiece of the story. In a humorous moment, Akshay Kumar's character describes the sprawling property as being "only two rooms smaller than Buckingham Palace," setting the tone for the film's playful take on horror.

Despite the clearly eerie surroundings, his character repeatedly insists that ghosts do not exist.

A major part of the teaser focuses on the dynamic between Kumar's character and the role played by Wamiqa Gabbi. While Gabbi's character appears increasingly convinced that supernatural forces are at work, Kumar remains sceptical, creating the comedic tension that drives the footage.

The teaser also confirms a large ensemble cast including actors Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Tabu, Mithila Palkar and Jisshu Sengupta.

Alongside the humour, the teaser hints at a darker backstory surrounding the mansion. A local legend warns that no one should get married inside the castle due to an ancient supernatural curse, suggesting that the narrative will revolve around the mystery behind the haunted estate.

The teaser combines eerie visuals with Priyadarshan's trademark situational comedy and slapstick moments.

The nostalgic tone has already drawn comparisons to earlier collaborations between the actor and director, including films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Phir Hera Pheri and Bhagam Bhag, all of which became popular with audiences.

As soon as the teaser was dropped on social media by the makers of the film, fans chimmed into the comments section.

"Finnally finnaallly the the bollywood comedy came back thank you @priyadarshan.official sir," one fan wrote.

Another social media user commented, "The 20s Comedy is back with the reunion of the OGs."

'Bhooth Bangla' features Akshay Kumar alongside Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani and Wamiqa Gabbi.

The film is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films. It is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.

The film completed its shooting schedule in May last year and is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 10, 2026. (ANI)

