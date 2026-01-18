Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): Hoping onto the latest 2016 viral trend, actor Bhumi Pednekkar is also revisiting her "dreams" from a decade ago. Taking to her Instagram handle, Bhumi shared her fond memories from 2016, which included her first photoshoot, a picture with Akshay Kumar, and more from 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.

"2016 you were full of dreams. My 1st day on the sets of Toilet Ek Prem Katha, My 1st photo shoot :), 1st @filmfare, When my love for Pilates started and started transforming my body, Clicked a picture with @akshaykumar to announce our film, When my insta handle was PsBhumi and I used filters :), From the sets of TEPK, My 1st Magazine cover with the best @ayushmannk," she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DTpDr40DMGb/

Bhumi also recalled her first ramp walk from 2016 and travelling to Spain for her first IIFA Award.

In a visual treat, the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor added pictures of her 2016 memories, including a few glimpses from the sets of 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.

Her post quickly got attention from fans, who loved seeing her journey. Ayushmann Khurrana also dropped a heart emoji.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekkar will next be seen in Prime Video's upcoming crime thriller 'Daldal'. The makers recently unveiled the show's teaser, taking audiences into the dark and gripping world of crime.

Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, the series follows Bhumi Pednekkar as Rita Ferreira, Mumbai Crime Branch's newly appointed DCP, as she finds herself facing a cold-blooded killer in a high-stakes game of survival.

Alongside Pednekkar, the series also stars Samara Tijori and Aditya Rawal in lead roles.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DTj6HaMiJuF/

The teaser opens to focus on DCP Rita Ferreira, a cop driven by justice yet haunted by guilt and the demons of her past, as she is drawn into a chilling pursuit of a cold-blooded killer.

It reveals victims brutally murdered - wrists slashed; mouths grotesquely stuffed with raw pieces of meat, mobile phones, and other objects; each crime exposing a deeply twisted psyche. As the investigation deepens, Rita finds herself caught between the savagery of the case and her own inner turmoil, while also confronting biases within the force.

Directed by Amrit Raj Gupta, it is written by Triveni alongside Sreekanth Agneeaswaran, Rohan D'Souza, Priya Saggi and Hussain Haidry.

'Daldal' is set to premiere on Prime Video across India and in over 240 countries and territories worldwide on January 30. (ANI)

