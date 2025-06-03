Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): It's Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's 52nd wedding anniversary!

The golden couple of Indian cinema marked 52 years of togetherness on June 3. As wishes poured in from fans across the world, Big B took to social media to express his "gratitude."

The 'Sholay' actor took to his blog on Tuesday to share throwback pictures from his wedding. The pictures, soaked in nostalgia, show a young Amitabh in a traditional white outfit, performing wedding rituals alongside Jaya, who looked beautiful in a red saree.

The actor also took to his X account to thank fans for their love and wishes. "To all those who have congratulated Jaya and me on our wedding anniversary, I express my gratitude and affection! I will not be able to reply to everyone individually, sorry," the post, written in Hindi, read.

Jaya and Amitabh tied the knot on June 3, 1973. They have two children -- author Shweta Bachchan Nanda and actor Abhishek Bachchan.

They have worked together in scores of movies, including 'Guddi', 'Ek Nazar', 'Bawarchi', 'Sholay', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham', 'Abhimaan', 'Chupke Chupke', among others.

On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in Vettaiyan alongside superstar Rajinikanth. The film also starred Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati. Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and will next appear in Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling, directed by Vikas Bahl. (ANI)

